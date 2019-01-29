Torbay wants you to chip in on glam new rec centre
Fundraising campaign launched Tuesday for $8.9M facility
The town of Torbay has a big vision for its massive new recreation centre, but council's shallow pockets seem to be getting in the way — prompting the launch of a campaign that's asking the public to chip in as the project nears completion.
Provincial capital works funding is footing the bill for much of the ambitious $8.9-million, 22,000-square-foot complex, but the community launched a campaign Tuesday asking businesses and philanthropists to help collect the remaining $1.5 million.
The town said it will match donations dollar-for-dollar in the "leap of faith" fundraiser, Mayor Craig Scott said at the campaign debut.
"Everybody recognizes this is something that we need," Scott said, noting that a new community centre topped the list of concerns during public consultations.
The 'Torbay Common' fundraiser, called 'Get it on the go,' is expected to last six months. Scott said it's the first time he knows of that a municipality has asked the public to crowd-fund a recreational venue.
Torbay currently lacks a building — aside from the Jack Byrne Arena — that can hold "more than a hundred people" at a time, Scott said, a problem for a community that he says has experienced a growth spurt in the past decade.
That influx of residents means the town "completely outgrew our infrastructure," he said.
Something for everyone?
The facility will include standard amenities — a gym, a playground and meeting rooms — but planners also added a splash pad, a sprawling skate park and an indoor climbing wall.
A "green space" behind the centre can host farmers' markets and community events, according to the campaign's promotional materials, while a kitchen makes the centre a viable rental space for private functions.
Activities for seniors were a focus for the facility, Scott said. "They want to have a place where they can do their crafts, have their 50-plus club meetings and have a walking track," he said.
As for working-age residents, Scott added, the centre could lead to a boost in productivity — and he's hoping employers will recognize that opportunity and make a donation.
"Most people in our municipality work in St. John's. The businesses there benefit from having healthy, vibrant employees that are going to be able to make their business successful," he said.
The town aims to finalize construction in coming months, campaign chair Brian Groves said, with project completion slated for later this year.
With files from Cecil Haire
