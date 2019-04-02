Torbay mom giving away prom dresses so event 'doesn't cripple a family financially'

Wanda Tobin-Hammond is giving away free prom dresses and tuxedos she has been collecting on a donation basis to help give other parents a break on the costs of prom season. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Prom season is a time for celebration as high school students leave their classmates behind and prepare to take on the world as adults.

However, some teenagers ask for the world for their special day of celebration, and some parents give it. But for others, prom day can become a financial strain some parents hadn't anticipated. With dresses, shoes, hair, makeup and limousine rides — and let's not forget the tickets to the actual event — costs can add up quickly.

Enter Wanda Tobin-Hammond of Torbay, who has three daughters, all graduating one after the other, in the next three years.

Hammond has been collecting donations of prom dresses to give away for free, which will take some of the strain off parents' wallets.

"We want people to recycle, and we want people to get rid of the financial burden of prom and just enjoy their night," Hammond told CBC Radio's On The Go.

"Thirteen years of school deserves a milestone, and it shouldn't cripple a family financially."

Personal experience

Hammond said she was shocked by the prices on some of the prom gowns when she and her oldest daughter walked into a dress store last year. She said she had even heard of some parents having to choose between prom and groceries, adding those parents have become an extended family of sorts, after their kids went through the same school system for 13 years.

Hammond has collected roughly 50 dresses she hopes to give away on Thursday. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

"They should not have to make those choices when we can take some of the financial burden off with a simple couple of Facebook posts," she said.

"And that's what this started with — just the opportunity for parents to get a beautiful gown or a nice suit for their child so that they can go and enjoy the actual event, the prom itself, without having to worry about how they're going to pay for it."

After her initial Facebook post, Hammond said it took only a couple of hours for donations of dresses and suits to begin rolling in — some even with the original sale tags still on them.

Cutting back

Hammond said schools are beginning to cut back on their celebrations.

In fact, according to Hammond, Holy Trinity High School is only hosting a meet and greet next year with no dance, and no gown or tuxedo requirement.

Again, Hammond has a plan for that.

"As a community we're trying now to get a committee together to plan a prom in the local area that the kids can have, and they can still have their prom without it being expensive," she said.

Hammond collected about 50 dresses, and a handful of suits and tuxedos as well, and was planning to given them all away Tuesday evening.

She said she designed the giveaway so people there will not know who's helping in the effort or who's picking up a donation, to remove any judgment, guilt or shame for the students and parents.

