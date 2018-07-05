Food fishery has commercial harvesters feeling squeezed out in Torbay

Commercial fish harvesters in Torbay have been landing catches for generations at the harbour in Tapper's Cove, but they fear the growing popularity of the recreational food fishery will force them out.

"This facility was never designed to handle the amount of traffic we see here," said commercial fish harvester Tom Martin.

"When all this is going on, congestion and traffic down here, it's total chaos."

The harbour sits in a protected notch in the sea cliffs, at the bottom of a steep, narrow road. Commercial harvesters say it gets very crowded during the food fishery, and fear the area could become inaccessible to first responders during an emergency. The 2018 food fishery runs for 39 days spread over July, August and September.

The harbour in Tapper's Cove. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

The harvesters maintain they want the harbour to remain open to both user groups.

"This facility was always for both parties. Our fight here is to keep this facility open to the public and that always will be our fight," said Martin.

"But we don't want to be forced out. There is too much history here."

Recreational risks

At the same time, the commercial harvesters worry there is an increased safety risk for recreational users of the facility. People taking part in the food fishery, hikers and cyclists regularly pass through the area where commercial fish are landed.

The Torbay small craft harbour is open from 4 A.M. to 11 P.M. daily. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

"This is a worksite. Who's liable if someone gets hurt?," asked Martin.

The facility is owned by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Small Craft Harbours division, but it's leased to the Harbour Authority of Torbay, which manages the facility.

The commercial harvesters fear the harbour authority wants to make the facility recreational only.

As proof of that they point to a move to close the facility last October even though the commercial stewardship fishery for cod remained open until December.

Tapper's Cove is leased to the Harbour Authority of Torbay. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

CBC News reached out to the harbour authority for a response to the fishermen's concerns, but calls were not returned.

The group's annual general meeting is scheduled to be held July 12 at the Jack Byrne Arena in Torbay.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador