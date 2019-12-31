Roof collapses after house fire on Topsail Road displaces 4

An early morning fire in St. John's Tuesday destroyed a home, leaving the people inside unhurt but without permanent shelter.

Fire crews arrived to flames leaping from the roof of the building, said platoon chief Paul Chaytor of the St. John's Regional Fire Dept.

"The roof collapsed in. We had some hidden fires," Chaytor said, which made their aerial attack almost useless as the fire continued under the rubble.

"It was very hard to get the water to the seat of the fire," he said.

Crews cut through the side of the house with chainsaws in order to extinguish the flames, he said.

Nobody was injured in the fire, crews say. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

When the fire department arrived shortly before 2 a.m., residents were already outside and safe, Chaytor said.

The Canadian Red Cross stepped in to offer assistance to the four occupants displaced by the fire.

The two-storey home contained three apartments, the Red Cross said in a statement. Emergency lodging, food, clothing and transportation was arranged for a man in one unit and a man and his son in another.

A man occupying the basement apartment arranged to stay with relatives.

Topsail Road at Brookfield Road was down to two lanes as of 7 a.m., with Brookfield Road still closed.

Fire crews say the cause is not yet known.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador