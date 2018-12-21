Kathleen Burt is the NDP candidate for Topsail-Paradise

The New Democrats have selected their candidate for the Topsail-Paradise byelection.

Kathleen Burt is described in the NDP bio as a community activist, volunteer, and former teacher and college instructor.

"The N.L. NDP has always put people first, working towards fairness and justice for all," Burt said in a press release Friday.

"I am a committed New Democrat because this is a way to give back to my family and my communities — working for a better, more equitable future for everyone in Newfoundland and Labrador."

All three parties now have candidates in place for the Jan. 24 byelection.

Patricia Hynes-Coates stepped down as president of MADD Canada to run for the Liberals.

Paul Dinn, a former town councillor in Paradise, will be running for the PCs.

The byelection was triggered by the resignation of former premier Paul Davis, who announced in October he would be leaving politics.

Advance polls for Topsail-Paradise will be held on Jan. 17 and Jan. 19.

