Voters heading to the polls in Topsail-Paradise byelection

Three candidates are on the ballot for a byelection that will fill what's expected to be the last remaining seat at the House of Assembly before this year's general election.

The Topsail-Paradise district, which was rejigged in 2015 to include parts of Paradise and Conception Bay South, has been without a representative since Paul Davis stepped down in November.

The candidates stepping up and vying for his spot have run a diverse campaign over the past few weeks.

The NDP's pick, Kathleen Burt, has said she wants to focus on developing a strong education system to keep kids from seeking livelihoods out-of-province, and building better jobs with higher wages in the short-term.

Liberal candidate Patricia Hynes-Coates was tight-lipped about the issues she heard on doorsteps, but vowed to bring her experience as a national responsible-drinking advocate to Confederation Building, with an eye to standing up for people living paycheque to paycheque — a reality she says she knows well.

Three candidates are running in Thursday's byelection in the Topsail-Paradise district. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Paul Dinn, running for the PCs, has a close relationship to the district, having served on Paradise town council for the past seven years. He says he's been hearing concerns over tax burdens on seniors and local infrastructure projects.

Voters will have a chance to mark ballots for one of the three contenders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at one of these voting locations.

1,116 votes were cast in two advance polls held last week, according to Elections Newfoundland and Labrador, compared to 886 votes cast during one day of advance voting for the 2015 general election.

