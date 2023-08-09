Wheelchair-accessible trail opens at Topsail Beach

Topsail Beach is now wheelchair accessible due to a $50,000 capacity grant from the Department of Children, Seniors, and Social Development. (Mike Simms/CBC)

Conception Bay South's Topsail Park is a popular spot but for Gail St. Croix, who uses a wheelchair, it was out of bounds until recently. The steep stairs cut her off from the beach.

Wednesday marked the grand opening of the renovated 150-meter trail, which is now wheelchair accessible. There's now a slope that leads from the parking lot to the beach.

But it was a different story not too long ago. To celebrate St. Croix's recent birthday, her friend suggested they go to Topsail Beach.

"I was excited to go. When I got there and realized we couldn't get out and go down," St. Croix told CBC News.

"Even for me to just walk down, it wouldn't have been totally accessible. So we just stayed in the car and watched the people."

Gail St. Croix tried to visit Topsail Beach to celebrate her birthday but was unable to navigate the stairs. (Mike SImms/CBC)

The project was funded through a $50,000 grant from the Department of Children, Seniors, and Social Development.

Conception Bay South Mayor Darrin Bent said the project means the trail is accessible for anyone with mobility limitations. That also includes children and seniors.

When designing the trail, Bent said they took into consideration the slope's grade, the trail's width and the materials used to make the trail to make it easier to navigate.

"And now we're ready to tell everybody about it and make sure that people know that the Topsail Beach is now more accessible than it has ever been. Of course, Mother Nature doesn't make it that way, but we can help people along," he said.

Mayor Derrin Bent said accessibility is important to the town of Conception Bay South. (Mike Simms/CBC)

Moreover, the accessible Topsail Beach trail is part of a banner year for Conception Bay South, which included the recently opened library and accessible community park, said Bent.

"To be able to offer one of the most beautiful places in the entire province, one of the most popular attractions on the Northeast Avalon — the Topsail Beach area — to make sure that it is accessible for most anyone that can get here, is truly something that we are very proud of."

He added stairs are an obstacle for many people. But he said this trail now links people all the way through from the parking lot to the fire pits and picnic tables.

"So we're extremely proud as a town to be able to offer this," said Bent.

Accessibility in mind

Even with the Topsail Beach now in reach, St. Croix sees issues with accessibility everywhere. If a sidewalk's curb is too high to get onto the street, she has to look for a flat area.

She also isn't hopeful that other areas will become more accessible, pointing to the downtown St. John's pedestrian mall.

"I tried to get into a couple little restaurants and couldn't get in," she said.

"I think people with disabilities are just as important as anybody else. I should be able to go anywhere and go in anywhere. Any store or restaurant, anywhere in the province."

It's not just for people in wheelchairs, but people who walk or use scooters, walkers or canes, she added.

"And even some seniors who have eyesight problems and don't always see the end of the sidewalk."

