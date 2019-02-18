Good Charlotte, happy Jack: Here are 2018's top baby names in Newfoundland and Labrador

The number of babies born in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2018 was the lowest since records have been kept, but the good news is that every single one of those children needed a name.

Service NL registered 4,002 newborns last year, with all of their names filed into a database.

Which means there's a list.

For the girls, the No. 1 name for last year was Charlotte. The name has been enjoying a revival lately, partly with the birth of Princess Charlotte — Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter — in 2015.

Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate, was born in 2015, helping to revive the popularity of the name. ( Jane Barlow/Pool/Reuters)

The name has certainly surged. In 2013, Charlotte ranked as No. 22 among girls' names.

On the boys' side, Jack was the top boys' name. Not John — just straight-up Jack, thanks.

Five years earlier, Jack ranked as the No. 2 name.

Right behind: Lily and William

In the No. 2 spots for girls and boys were Lily/Lilly and William, respectively.

No surprise for the Billys of the world, as in my direct bloodline there are multiple Williams, from my brother to my dad to my dad's uncle to my dad's grandfathers on bothsides of the family. On top of that, my mother's father was also William.

At No. 3: Liam and Emma. Emma's popularity may be due A-list movie stars Emma Stone and Emma Watson, with the name being No. 1 back in 2013.

Olivia jumped from No. 8 in 2013 to No. 4 in 2018.

Three other names become a bit of spelling bee. For instance, Grayson — also spelled as Graysin or Greyson — falls into the No. 4 spot for boys, up from No. 21 in 2013.

Jackson (as well as variants of Jaxyn, Jaxxon, Jaxsin, Jaxson and Jaxon) rounds out the top 5, but all those variations helped the name that was No. 1 in 2013.

There may be a few Eric Clapton fans, too. Layla (as well as variant spellings of Laylah, Leila and Laila) came in as the fifth most popular girls' name. The name is really surging; it went from No. 99 to No. 5 in just five years.

Here's a list of the Top 10 names for babies born in 2018.

Rank Girls Boys 1 Charlotte Jack 2 Lily/Lilly William 3 Emma Liam 4 Olivia Greyson/Graysin/Greyson 5 Layla/Laylah/Leila/Lalia Jackson/Jaxyn/Jaxxon/Jaxsin/Jaxson/Jaxon 6 Norah/Nora Owen 7 Callie/Cali/Kaley/Kailee/Kaylee/Kallie Benjamin 8 Sophia/Sofia Jacob/Jakob 9 Sadie/Saydee Parker 10 Emily Luke

