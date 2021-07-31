Leisha Toory was born in Mauritius, grew up in Dublin and is is now living in St. John's. (Submitted by Leisha Toory)

This is a First Person column by Leisha Toory, an undergraduate student in St. John's.

Kindness, love, compassion are the pillars of community connections. Expressing kindness, especially during the harshest times like these, is not only the right thing to do but also, it is what everyone needs to receive to combat the overwhelming emotions.

I want to tell you about a project I've undertaken. I was born in Mauritius, grew up in Dublin and am currently studying political science at Memorial University in St. John's. I am also a volunteer at the Association for New Canadians.

The ANC is a non-profit organization with a mission that proudly encompasses settlement, integration and empowerment of immigrants. Their vision excellently illustrates an immigrant's easy integration into the social and economic fabric of the welcoming community of Newfoundland and Labrador where not only are the immigrant's contributions recognized by the population, but also the immigrant feels wholeheartedly comfortable in settling for an extended period.

Their values eloquently echo integrity, inclusiveness, independence, empowerment, respect and dignity.

As an international student who has left her motherland to build her future on foreign land, such amazingly respectful values, mission and vision of the ANC make me feel wholeheartedly welcomed, included, safe, seen, heard and respected in the St. John's community.

As a proud volunteer, I am grateful for the ANC for providing so many opportunities to spread kindness, love and compassion to make the world a better brighter place during these extraordinary times.

Upon scrolling through the brilliant Community Connections newsletter for volunteers, I came across donation requests for new colouring books, crayons and puzzles for families who are arriving and as per pandemic protocols, have needed to isolate for 14 days. This initiative helps families with children pass the time.

With a view to brighten up the families' 14 days, I contacted the ANC settlement team with my idea: sending along hand-made cards of kindness along with the donations they receive. The ANC happily responded in the affirmative.

Excited beyond measure, I gathered my crayons, markers and colourful papers to dedicate the beautiful sunny weekend to realize my kindness project.

The motivation behind this idea

During these uncertain times, we have all seen pain, heartbreak, horror, sorrow, uncertainty, vulnerability. Instinctively, I have prioritized protection from this uncertainty and isolated into my safe little space.

However, I have learned that by cocooning myself, I have experienced the loss of community connections.

These are some of the 'cards of kindness' that Leisha Toory created for new Canadians arriving in St. John's. (Submitted by Leisha Toory)

Realization dawned upon me that it is a privilege to be alive, to breathe, to love, and that true prosperity lies in dedicating the gratitude of the fullness of life to help others when we have the capacity, ability and power to do so.

I challenged myself to practice one more act of kindness every day by being an active volunteer.

My family's warm parenting in the cold pandemic is my inspiration for the kindness cards. I came alone to St. John's in January 2020. I calculated that I have been 13,158 km away from my family and my motherland Mauritius since the dawn of the pandemic.

Nonetheless, my family would arrange frequent happy video calls and send cute kindness messages all throughout the day. These helped to establish calmness, ease looming anxiety and provide reassurance and hope amid terrifying global news.

I learned that my family wove the warm fabric of familial unity, helping to build resilience. I aim to grow this fabric of unity to reach the many families who are arriving in St. John's.

With my 100 hand-made kindness cards, I hope to cheer up a hundred hearts, to light up a hundred smiles and lift a hundred hopes for a sunnier today and tomorrow.

After all, it takes a single ray of sunshine to brighten up the whole world.

So, let's team up, let's be kind, let's love, and let's all make a sunny difference in the community.