St. John's Tool Library calling for members after blizzard bites chunk out of income

A non-profit that lets members borrow tools like they're books is calling for help after a hard winter on the Avalon.

The St. John's Tool Library said it's struggling to pay the bills after an eight-day state of emergency cut into its workshop revenue.

"It probably impacted about half our revenue for the month of January," said Jonas Roberts, one of the library's leading volunteers.

Roberts said the library tends to push through the leaner winter months by offering classes, from birdhouse building to backsplash tiling, and kicking off a drive for gift memberships leading up to Christmas.

But sales weren't as strong this year, he said, leaving the library with a $2,000 shortfall — money needed for the bare essentials like rent, insurance and utilities — until business picks back up.

"All those things, they add up," he said. "If we don't have the proper cash flow coming in, it's hard to make ends meet."

Jonas Roberts volunteers with the tool library, and says new members and donations would make a big difference right now. (Kenneth Sharpe/CBC)

Three years ago, at the library's inception, the organization relied on grants.

Now, Roberts said the vast majority of the library's income comes from membership sales, so new members and donations would go a long way.

If the library can make it through the next few weeks, Roberts said it'll likely be in the clear.

"There's a very predictable spring bump that happens near the end of March, beginning of April," he said, as people start digging into summer projects.

Saving money, building community

Roberts points out that members tend to save money after using the library just once, availing of their 1600-piece inventory — which includes the ever-popular tile cutter, hand tools, and lawnmowers — rather than buying something "you might only need once in your lifetime."

The space is also home to a baby clothing library, which operates under the same principle, and Ordinary Spokes, a co-op that allows people to drop in and learn to fix their own bikes.

Despite recent cash flow issues, Roberts said, a handful of people have recently stepped up to get involved with the library at a leadership level. There's "a lot of new energy and a lot of new blood," he said.

"It's really become a hub in a lot of ways. It's social enterprise. It's building community."

