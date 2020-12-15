If not directly contacted, students not considered close contact, NLESD assures parents

While anxiety spikes for parents when they hear of possible COVID-19 by a school staff member or a student, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District says if you're not directly contacted by health officials, there's no need for the extra worry.

"If a staff member or student is considered a close contact by an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, then they will be contacted by public health and advised of next steps," said district CEO Tony Stack on Tuesday.

"Conversely, if they have not been contacted, they are not considered a close contact."

Late last week, a school staff member in the Bay St. George region tested positive. Contact tracing tracked it to a travel-related case announced Saturday, but parents of some students who were considered a close contact were notified that their child would need to be tested.

The exposure was outside of the 14-day infectious period, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said, and quarantine was not required. There have been no cases found as a result of the testing or contact tracing connected to the school staff member.

We are really joined at the hip with the public health authorities, they are proactive, they are very accurate and timely with their information, and we adhere to their guidance. - Tony Stack

But some parents voiced concerns on social media about what they felt was a lack of information, with some saying there needed to be more detail provided to allay concerns.

Stack said it's an understandably stressful situation, but, essentially, no news is good news.

"We have a balance between privacy and full transparency, and we have to respect that this is health information for individuals, and we want people to come forward when they have concerns to be tested and we want people to be very forthcoming with respect to their contact list. So it's a balance," Stack said.

"If you look at what's happened here in this province, we've been very successful with our partnership with public health in keeping COVID out of the schools and keeping COVID at a low prevalence within the community."

In Harbour Breton, while a source for one of the cases remains elusive amid continuing contact tracing, all residents have been asked to get tested. While the initial cluster of cases caused alarm, and the town asked non-essential businesses to close, schools remained open — although attendance dropped, as some parents opted to keep their kids home.

"Yeah, the attendance was low last week, but has rebounded. So we understand the angst that exists in the beginning, but attendance has turned around there now," Stack told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

A similar thing happened in the Stephenville area late last week after the news of a possible exposure spread around the region, while schools remained open.

District CEO Tony Stack says if a staff member or student is considered a close contact by someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, they will be contacted by public health officials. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"The attendance was lower than normal, but there was still a majority of students that were in class yesterday in the Stephenville area," said Stack.

The head of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association said this week the union wants the same safety measures in schools as in other public places.

Stack said the NLESD adheres to public health advice, and would close a school if they were advised that was the best course of action.

"I understand and appreciate there's anxiety within certain communities and school communities when you hear of a case of COVID-19, but I can't speak to the actions taken by individual municipalities or comments made by the NLTA union president," Stack said.

"What I can say is that we are really joined at the hip with the public health authorities, they are proactive, they are very accurate and timely with their information, and we adhere to their guidance."

'There's no cause for alarm'

As part of the NLESD's preparedness, students and parents are being asked to bring home materials when school breaks for the Christmas holiday, "just as an added measure of caution," Stack said, in case the pandemic situation changes before class resumes in January.

"We've seen the situation turn within 24, 48 hours. We're just being extra cautious with respect to the instructions to take some materials home over the Christmas break, because it is such a long break," he said.

"There's no cause for alarm, we're not changing our stance, but we will be responsive to public health."

Individual schools submitted plans to the NLESD at the start of December, outlining how they would conduct classes in a Scenario 2 or Scenario 3 situation — the former being 50 per cent capacity in schools, the latter being fully virtual.

The NLESD is ready to move to virtual learning if the pandemic situation changes over the Christmas holiday break, says Stack. (Juliya Shangarey/Shutterstock)

Stack said he is confident in the school district's "highly capable administrators and … brilliant teachers" to enact the plans if needed when school is back Jan. 4.

"Worst case … the first day would be in all likelihood a lot of contact, confirmation, so basically teachers reaching out to confirm contact virtually, or for whatever means that we're gonna utilize," Stack said.

"And then as that week would progress then there'd be greater and greater contact levels and we would then be up and operating within a few days of fully virtual."

