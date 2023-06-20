Several new sexual violence charges laid against 1 of 2 St. John's neighbours already under investigation

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has laid several new charges against one of the men already accused of sexual violence against children.

On Tuesday afternoon, the RNC announced it was laying 11 more charges against Tony Humby, 62, of St. John's in relation to alleged sexual violence against two youths.

In a press release, the RNC said Humby has been charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, forcible confinement and uttering threats against a male youth. The charges cover events alleged to have occurred from 2008 to 2012.

Humby has also been charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault and sexual exploitation of another male youth over events alleged to have occurred from 2019-2021.

Humby and Bruce Escott, 80, were already facing several sexual assault-related charges stemming from incidents involving multiple male victims between 2007 and 2021.

A police spokesperson said Tuesday the new charges involve two youths not previously covered by charges already laid.

Last week, the RNC announced it had secured the homes of Escott and Humby, who were neighbours in the east end of St. John's, as part of their investigation.

Both men remain in custody.

