RNC secure houses of neighbours accused in sexual violence investigation

Police say they'll be examining properties belonging to Bruce Escot and Tony Humby for the next few weeks, as part of an investigation into allegations the men worked together to abuse children.

The two are facing a number of charges stemming from alleged incidents between 2007 to 2021, and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it's possible there are more charges to come.

"Today, the RNC has secured two properties in the area of Hussey Drive in St. John's in relation to judicial authorizations connected to this investigation," reads a media release sent Thursday afternoon.

Tony Humby and Bruce Escott, right, are facing a combined 19 charges related to sexual offences against young people. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"The RNC will maintain 24-hour scene continuity as investigators examine these properties. Area residents can expect a police presence over the coming weeks."

The police said a person came forward to police last November in relation to sexual violence that reportedly happened in 2019. That spurred a larger investigation, which spans 15 years.

Both men are still in custody, with a court appearance scheduled for July 13. Humby is facing 14 charges, while Escott is facing five.

