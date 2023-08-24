RCMP arrest Tony Farrell after month-long search

RCMP officers have arrested a man who managed to elude them for nearly a month.

In a tweet posted Wednesday evening, the RCMP said they had arrested Tony Farrell, 36, at a home on Ville Marie Drive in Marystown.

The post came nearly three hours after police had tweeted about an increased police presence in the town.

The hunt for Farrell began July 19, when police issued an arrest warrant in relation to several charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, failing to stop for police, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.

It escalated July 26, when the RCMP issued a public safety alert, also on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying they believed Farrell was "armed and violent," and advising people in Swift Current to stay inside and lock their windows and doors.

The search included drones, neighbourhood canvassing, a police dog and officers armed with assault rifles who barricaded the town's main road, but they didn't find him.

The next evening the RCMP issued another tweet asking people in Goose Cove — just a few kilometres away from Swift Current on the Burin Peninsula — to stay in their homes while officers searched for Farrell.

Again, they found nothing.

Early Thursday afternoon, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jolene Garland told CBC News the investigation was continuing and charges hadn't been sworn yet.