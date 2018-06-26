Newfoundlander who lost more than 300 lb. after Fort Mac fire brings daughter home for 1st visit

Tony Bussey, 43, needed two plane seats to escape the 2016 Fort McMurray fire. Now, after a dramatic weight loss, he can fit in one and fill the second space in a more meaningful way.

"For the first time in my life, I'm able to take my daughter back to see my family in St. Lunaire, on the northern tip of the great Northern Peninsula," he told CBC News.

The trip from Alberta used to be difficult to navigate when he weighed nearly 600 pounds, so he didn't go often and, when he did, he never invited his daughter.

Bussey is bringing his daughter, Emma Cooper, to his home province of Newfoundland and Labrador for the first time. (Submitted)

But now, travel has become more comfortable — Bussey no longer needs any special accommodation on flights, nor does he have to worry about whether he'll fit in the available rental cars.

The pair flew into St. John's and plan to finish the drive to the Northern Peninsula on Wednesday.

Bussey is excited to introduce his daughter to his parents and show her where he grew up.

"It's going to be a beautiful, beautiful thing," he said.

The weight loss

Bussey has dropped 335 pounds through diet and exercise in the two years since the fire.

But his daughter, Emma Cooper, remembers what it was like before that lifestyle change.

Bussey lost weight after his experience fleeing the Fort McMurray wildfires inspired him to change. (Submitted)

"We always tried to do things, like we'd go to the mall, but every five minutes we'd have to sit down and wait for him to get himself together," she said

"I was always defensive over him. If anyone would look at him, I'd just glare at them and give them the nastiest looks."

She said before, he was always there to observe her life. But now, he's physically in it.

After the trip

Once Bussey and his daughter get back to Alberta he has a consultation to get excess skin removed.

Then he wants to run a marathon and inspire others to regain control of their lives through diet and exercise.

Bussey plans to travel more now that it will be more comfortable to do so. (Submitted)

"I remember what it was like to feel hopeless, to feel like, 'Holy crap, how do I get out of this?'" he said.

"If one person can get out of all of this and change their life, I'll be happy."

