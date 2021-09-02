This Labrador man walked 600 km for his brother's failing kidneys

Simeon Poker needs a new kidney. The Natuashish man has been battling diabetes for almost two decades, and developed renal failure last year.

It's taken a year of dialysis treatments to keep Simeon alive, and now he's preparing for an organ transplant thanks to family support.

His brother, Timmy Poker, is a match, and he's already signed up to donate his kidney to Simeon. But his other brother Tommy wanted to pitch in, too.

Tommy Poker recently walked and ran hundreds of kilometres to fundraise for his brothers' travel costs and living expenses during their recovery.

"The journey has been really painful … I have blisters on my leg and my feet, and I sprained my ankle along the way. I could barely walk. I used to have to use a stick to keep going," Tommy said.

"I just think about my brother Simeon … he really motivated me to keep going."

Simeon Poker, left, is getting a kidney transplant from his brother Timmy Poker. To show his support and fundraise, Tommy Poker, right, ran around 600 kilometres and raised more than $30,000. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Diabetes is one of the primary causes of a number of serious medical conditions, such as kidney failure and high blood pressure. It affects Newfoundlanders and Labradorians at a disproportionate rate, with people in this province the likeliest in Canada to develop the disease.

One in 10 Newfoundlanders and Labradorians has diabetes, according to the latest Statistics Canada data.

Brother hopes walk helps Simeon's transplant timeline

Tommy felt guilty he couldn't do more for his brother, he said.

So he strapped on a pair of shoes and travelled from L'Anse Au Clair to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, all on foot.

He arrived at the finish line on Wednesday, greeted by his family, daughter and dozens of friends and supporters.

"I just couldn't hold it in anymore. I just cried," Tommy said. "I didn't expect this many people. Really, it's overwhelming. I was glad I finished. I could have taken a nice long rest now."

Tommy Poker, centre in blue, is greeted by family, friends and supporters. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"I'm very proud. I'm very proud of my brother," Simeon said. "It really means a lot because I don't see anybody else doing this kind of thing, like in other families. But this one is special."

Simeon's transplant needs to happen in Halifax, as that's where the nearest surgical kidney transplant team is, the family said.

"I just don't want anyone to go through what my brother is going through," Tommy said. "That's the main reason why I did this. And to raise money for them."

Tommy reached the family's goal of $30,000 before he was even halfway through his walk, he said. Even still, people greeted him at the finish line with envelopes of cash and $50 bills.

The province's Medical Care Plan, and the family's Indigenous status, cover some of the expenses for the kidney transplant surgery. The fundraised money will pay for Timmy's travel to Halifax so he can have his kidney removed, as well as some of their living costs as Timmy and Simeon recover.

Tommy Poker walked through sun and rain, injuries and blisters to support his brother Simeon. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"It'll help them, really. They've been struggling with the money, going back and forth to the hospital and traveling in and out from home," Tommy said.

Simeon hopes to be in Halifax getting his surgery within the next few months.

"It's been difficult," Simeon said. "I hope I get well soon, get my transplant.… It is a lot of fundraising and support and we thank you so much."