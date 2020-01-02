Longtime politician Tom Hickey passes away at 86

Longtime politician Tom Hickey, who served as a PC cabinet minister and founded the now-defunct Newfoundland and Labrador First Party, has died at the age of 86.

Hickey was born in Outer Cove in 1933, but started his political career as councillor in the Town of Placentia in 1962.

By 1966, Hickey was elected to represent what was then the electoral district of St. John's East Extern in the Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly. He was re-elected five times and served from 1966-1986.

The Progressive Conservative MHA had six ministerial portfolios over the years, including Social Services, Provincial Affairs, Transportation and Communications, Tourism, Rehabilitation and Recreation, and Housing.

He later founded the Newfoundland and Labrador First Party, which he led from 2004 to 2008. Hickey was defeated in the 2006 byelection in Placentia — St. Mary's by Tory Felix Collins.

Hickey is leaving behind his wife Mary Tobin, one daughter, a grandson, stepson and step-grandson.

