'They set this up to fail': Stephenville mayor says PAL Airlines could have saved route

The Town of Stephenville is working to secure a deal with a new airline after its airport's only year-round carrier announced its departure.

PAL Airlines took town officials by surprise Wednesday, saying service to Stephenville is no longer viable and confirming that it handed a mandatory 120-day notice to the Canadian Transportation Agency. Its final regularly scheduled flight is set for Jan. 16.

Mayor Tom Rose called the news "very disappointing" for the town, which in recent years has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in the Stephenville Airport — a rarely-used hub that's widely known to have bled money for years.

"We're in a crisis mode right now."

Rose said once PAL pulls out there will be no flights other than air ambulance or seasonal leisure travel from Porter or Sunwing, which forces anyone travelling for medical, business, "or any other reasons people get on airplanes" to drive approximately 130 kilometres to Deer Lake.

On Wednesday, Stephenville-Port au Port MHA Tony Wakeham called the airline an "anchor tenant" for the airport, expressing concern over access to air travel in the province.

PAL could have done more: mayor

PAL's vice-president of business development Steve Dinn told CBC News fewer than 150 passengers had used the twice-weekly service so far this year, instead preferring to fly out of Deer Lake.

Despite the company losing money on the route, Dinn said cancelling the service "was not an easy decision."

But Rose said PAL did little to heed his business advice, and if it had, may not have hemorrhaged money.

"We basically said there's no one flying on your flights, and here's a bunch of reasons why," he recounted, describing a meeting with the airline over a year ago.

The departures area of Stephenville airport isn't as busy as it once was. (Twitter/@DaBuins77)

In that meeting, Rose said the town pointed out that the route's "inconvenient" schedule, lack of marketing presence and its tendency to offer cheaper fares out of nearby Deer Lake Airport were all likely contributors to the decline in passengers.

"We said, 'Come in with a better schedule, become more profitable, and municipalities in this region will support you.'" Rose said.

"But they didn't listen ... they set this up to fail."

Talks with new carrier ongoing, mayor says

Rose said the town has poured significant funds into the airport, and with PAL's announcement will have to look at management restructuring.

"Seven, eight hundred thousand a year — we can't sustain that."

He said the town has requested an emergency meeting with Premier Dwight Ball and senior officials to look at how the town's investment might be salvaged.

Rose said return on that investment had paid off in terms of jobs and economic impact until just recently.

PAL Airlines has announced it will discontinue scheduled flights into Stephenville Airport, effective Jan. 16, 2020. (PAL Airlines)

Although Rose called the airport "vulnerable" following PAL's decision, he indicated the town is working to secure a new carrier.

"In the last year, when Provincial Airlines turned their backs to us and wouldn't meet with us and wouldn't respond to us, we've been in negotiations with a new carrier," Rose said.

"We're not going to give up."

