Finance minister, NLC boss to talk new business initiatives

Newfoundland and Labrador's finance minister and the chief executive officer of the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corp. are outlining new ways to support businesses as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Osborne and the NLC's Bruce Keating will provide details at 11 a.m. NT.

The NLC has been offering only online or phone orders since March 20, after closing its stores to walk-in traffic.

As part of the provincial government's plan unveiled yesterday, May 11 is when some more businesses could open, provided several conditions are met.

Moving to that level means that low-risk non-essential businesses — such as law firms, accounting firms and outdoor businesses like garden centres — can reopen.

No possible dates have yet been given as to when medium-risk businesses can reopen.

