'Fair to say' demand for legal cannabis higher than expected, says minister

It's been less than five months since cannabis was made legal in Canada, and Finance Minister Tom Osborne says Newfoundland and Labrador has the third-highest per capita supply in the country.

"I think it's fair to say demand is probably greater than we anticipated, which is probably a good thing for the NLC in terms of regulator of the product, and a good thing for the industry," said Osborne, referring to the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corp., which is managing cannabis sales.

There have been a few "bumps in the road," Osborne said, citing supply issues for legal product in stores, an issue that will have to work itself out in time.

Until then, he said it's hard to tell what the provincial demand is.

"But once that supply is there consistently [so] that stores are not running out of product, we'll be able to better gauge what the full demand is," he said, adding that to N.L. consumers to date have spent about $12 million on legal cannabis products.

"I guess once we do get supply completely stabilized, we'll see if cannabis ranks up there with beer."

Already, one private retailer has closed its doors, saying it was hard to run a legal cannabis business without any legal cannabis to sell.

I will say, based on what we've seen, I have given direction to the NLC to look at possible mitigation. - Minister Tom Osborne

While Osborne said the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, the Crown regulator for legal cannabis, continues to put pressure on suppliers to get product here, he's not unaware of the problem.

"It's a brand-new industry, as I said right from the start. And I think, to be fair, I think as we continue to, this industry continues to grow, we'll probably see more bumps in the road, I fully anticipate that," he said.

As of March 5, N.L. has spent around $12 million on legal cannabis product, says Minister Osborne. (Richard Vogel/The Associated Press)

"I will say, based on what we've seen, I have given direction to the NLC to look at possible mitigation for the … independent Tier 1 retailers who have put a considerable investment into their stores."

Among questions he's asked the NLC to look at is whether the ratio of legal product being supplied to independent retailers is too low, given supply issues, and whether there are possible interim solutions to ensure "the industry remains viable."

"That's the question that I've asked them. I want that answered … maybe it's an interim measure until supply is steady, maybe it's a consistent measure that they put in place. I can't give you that answer today, but in the spirit of being completely open, the question that was asked about supply, it is a concern for me," Osborne said.

"If there's one Tier 1 independent retailer that was affected, I wouldn't be doing my job responsibly if I didn't say to the NLC, let's have a look and ensure that we give the best advantage possible to the other independents."

Economic diversification report to come

Meanwhile, Osborne said a commissioned economic diversification report has come back to government, but won't be released to the public until after the budget in the coming weeks.

In the House of Assembly Tuesday, the opposition asked Osborne about the report, and whether the results will be released any time soon.

Osborne said he got the report on Feb. 28. He said officials need time to review it, and seek answers to questions, before it gets released.

"We need time for government officials to analyze and provide direction to government and to cabinet on what is attainable in the report and the costing in the report. And I think that's more than reasonable," he said.

"We won't be sitting on the report, we won't be hiding the report, the report will be made public. It's literally only weeks away from being released to the public, but in doing due diligence and doing our proper follow-through, I think we need advice from our officials."

