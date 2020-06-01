As businesses prepare to reopen, N.L. government to outline new supports

As many stores and services are busy preparing to open one week from today, government will detail some new ways to support businesses as they navigate COVID-19.

Service NL Minister Tom Obsorne will speak to reporters, via livestream, at 11 a.m. No other details were included in the media release sent Monday morning by the provincial government.

If all continues to remain steady with COVID-19 cases in the province, Newfoundland and Labrador will move to Alert Level 3 on Monday, June 8. That milestone means there will be a loosening of some of the public health restrictions that have been in place to curb the spread of the highly-contagious virus.

Different businesses are taking different approaches as they prepare to reopen their doors. Some owners have said customers will have to wear masks, while all say physical distancing is a top priority.

The following information is from the provincial government's website details what can, and can't, happen in Level 3 when it comes to businesses.

Retail stores, including those in shopping malls, can open with restrictions.

Retail stores are permitted to sell scratch and break open lotto tickets in store.

Personal service establishments, including spas, esthetic services, hair salons, body piercing, tattooing and tanning salons, can open in accordance with guidelines.

Animal grooming facilities can resume operations.

Further expansion of daycare operations.

Restaurants can re-open at reduced occupancy; buffets remain prohibited.

Bars, lounges and cinemas remain closed.