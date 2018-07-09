Toddler death in Natuashish under police investigation

RCMP are trying to find out what caused a three-year-old boy's death in the coastal Labrador community of Natuashish Saturday evening.

Police said officers were called to the community's clinic around 6 p.m. after receiving reports that a child had been seriously injured.

The boy was already deceased by the time they arrived.

RCMP say the cause of death has not yet been determined.

In a news release, the force said a property in the community was secured and then released, and that a vehicle had also been seized.

Several police units, including its traffic and major crimes divisions, are involved in the investigation, as is the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"The RCMP sends condolences to the loved ones of the young boy and to the community of Natuashish," the release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the RCMP Natuashish detachment or the anonymous Crimestoppers service.