Springdale doctor to shut clinic, citing battle with health authority

A central Newfoundland doctor who has battled with the regional health authority for years announced Monday he is shutting down his family practice clinic in Springdale, once again blaming a lack of hospital privileges.

But Central Health, in its own statement, said Dr. Todd Young was not presenting all the facts.

"It is increasingly difficult to provide comprehensive rural family medicine without hospital privileges. I have exhausted all efforts to resolve this issue for my patients without success," Young posted on his clinic's Facebook page.

He told patients his Main Street Medical Clinic will close on Oct. 9, giving the required three months notice to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The announcement came as the clinic began a two-week break that runs until July 23.

Young did not talk about the future of his addictions services or the Medicuro online clinic that he opened in late 2017, offering patients virtual visits for an out-of-pocket fee.

Young made headlines in 2015 when he admitted to having sex with a former patient and inappropriate contact with another, and lost his licence for 19 months.

He took his battle for hospital privileges all the way to the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court.

Dr. Todd Young (centre) poses with Brian Warr, the MHA for Baie Verte-Green Bay (left) and Justice Minister Andrew Parsons (right) during an October visit to his Springdale clinic. (Facebook)

In its statement Monday, Central Health disputed Young's claim that he had "exhausted all efforts," saying Young had submitted a new application for privileges on June 22, and the authority had requested more information before processing the request.

It also said Young had applied to the Supreme Court of Canada last week for leave to appeal a ruling by the provincial Court of Appeal.

The health authority said while Young does not have full privileges to treat patients in hospitals, he has "courtesy privileges" which involve diagnostic imaging, laboratory services and rehabilitation.

It said a number of family doctors operate clinics under those conditions.

Young was not available for an interview Monday. His patients, meanwhile, have come to his defence, with talk of a protest on July 16.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador