Firefighters band together to mourn longtime firefighter Todd Walsh

Local firefighters have been dealt a heavy blow before Christmas, with the sudden loss of one of their own.

Todd Walsh suffered a seizure last week and did not recover. He died Tuesday at age 53, and leaves behind his wife and two sons.

"He had two boys, as I had two boys," said Lt. Paul Shears, who started on the job the same day as Walsh in 1994.

"[He was a] good guy to bounce questions off of. He was a great guy to talk sports. He could talk current affairs and he was a really enjoyable coworker to be with. There was no prank out of bounds with Todd."

Sitting around St. John's Central Fire Station on Thursday, Shears and fellow firefighters told stories of Walsh as a basketball player, a hard worker, and a friend with a sharp wit.

"Todd now, where he was a basketball player, he tried to play hockey," Lt. Dean Foley laughed.

"Again, we'll go back to his big flipper feet and when he put skates on, his legs would buckle. He'd go out, I was the goalie and who would score on me, but Todd, first shot."

St. John's Regional Fire Department Lt. Todd Walsh is seen in this 2016 photo helping Grace Fifield strap on her fire helmet before heading out on the firetruck. (Cecil Haire/CBC)

Burke and several other firefighters took Thursday to practice folding the St. John's Regional Fire Department flag, which will be presented to Walsh's family at the funeral.

"[Walsh was] one of the first guys to go into a fire. If there was a medical, he was up-to-date on all of his training. Really, really great guy to work with," Shears said.

Friend responded to Walsh's medical call

Shears was one of the firefighters who responded to a medical call at 6:30 p.m. last week. Unbeknownst to him, he was responding to his friend Todd Walsh's house.

"We were dealing with the patient but we didn't process who it was," Shears said.

"Not until ... there was a surreal moment when we were doing an assessment on him, and we took off his outer shirt and inside was a blue fire hall shirt.

Todd Walsh's helmet and jacket on display in a memorial to him. (Submitted)

"The image and then seeing who it was is burned into my memory. It's something that we've got to deal with and move on, but it just makes the call extremely tough."

Craig Smith, president of IAFF Local 1075, posted on the St. John's Regional Fire Department's Facebook that he and two fellow firefighters visited Walsh at his bedside and gave him a Saint Florian — patron saint of firefighters — coin that they had blessed by a priest.

Smith said they taped the coin to Walsh's bed rail.

"I like to believe this was a guiding light for Todd."

Walsh will be laid to rest Friday at George Street United Church in St. John's.