Kilbride man finds ice wall in driveway

Imagine shovelling for more than two hours, only to have a snowplow dump giant boulders of ice in your driveway.

That's what Todd Sharpe woke up to Wednesday morning, a few hours after he finished shovelling the mess of snow and rain the night before.

"I looked out and couldn't believe there were four-foot ice chunks — and when I say ice chunks, I don't know how else to describe it," he said. "It was quite disheartening to say the least."

Sharpe lives in a cul-de-sac on Biscay Place in Kilbride. Photos show the houses across the street completely bare of snow, while he ended up with everything in his driveway.

Having snow plowed into your driveway is not uncommon on the right side of a cul de sac, Sharpe said, but there was no easy way to clean it up.

Sharpe "chiseled" away enough of the ice to get his vehicle out around it. He then filed a request with the city's 311 website to have his driveway cleared. By the end of the day, he said nobody had showed up.

With the help of his neighbours, they chipped away at the ice wall on Wednesday night.

"Thankfully we have some really great neighbourhors," Sharpe said. "After about three hours we had it done and we started on other driveways as well."

Sharpe said he was disappointed by the entire ordeal and hopes it doesn't happen again.

"I don't begrudge anyone who is on the plow, but I just feel that perhaps they could do a little better of a job sometimes," he said.

