Human remains found in Happy Valley-Goose Bay identified as missing man Todd Penney, police say

The 47-year-old had been missing for over four months.
Todd Penney, whose remains were found on a trail in Happy Valley-Goose Bay last Friday, had been missing since September. (CBC)

The remains of a Happy Valley-Goose Bay man missing for four months have been recovered, police said Friday.

Todd Penney, 47, went missing Sept. 18, launching a major crimes unit investigation by the RCMP and prompting a ground search and rescue effort.

Police reported that they discovered human remains near a trail north of Kelland Drive on Jan. 14.

On Friday police and the office of the chief medical examiner confirmed the remains belonged to 47-year-old Penney.

The RCMP offered condolences to his friends and family and said the force is still investigating Penney's death.

