Man who allegedly fired shot at home in St. George's facing long list of charges

A man who allegedly fired a shot at a home in the western Newfoundland community of St. George's, prompting a public warning from RCMP Sunday evening, is facing a slew of firearms-related charges.

Todd Barry, 34, allegedly fired a shot that went inside a home in the community shortly before 6 p.m. There was at least one person inside the home who called police, but no one was injured, RCMP say.

As police were en route, they received reports that Barry, who left the scene on foot, had pointed a firearm at a number of other individuals.

Residents were asked to stay inside their home as RCMP officers and a dog unit searched for area.

After about 40 minutes, officers found Barry driving an all-terrain vehicle, carrying a passenger, along Main Road.

Police say Barry attempted to flee, but the ATV ended up in a ditch.

Barry was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was released later Sunday evening and held in police custody overnight.

He was set to appear Monday in provincial court, where he's facing 33 charges, including discharging a firearm at a residence, as well as multiple counts of careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

He's also facing charges of impaired driving, dangerous driving, flight from police and assault on police.

Barry was wanted on a warrant by Correctional Services Canada, RCMP say.

RCMP recovered the firearm on Monday. Forensic services and an analyst with traffic services are taking part in the investigation.

