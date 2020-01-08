Mount Pearl woman hopes role on new reality show breaks down plus-sized stereotypes

Adrianna Harris stars in the new TLC Reality show Hot & Heavy. (Paula Gale/CBC)

A Mount Pearl, N.L., woman has a starring role on a new TLC reality show that centres on plus–sized women and their smaller romantic partners.

Adrianna Harris, who was raised in Churchill Falls, Labrador, is making her small–screen debut on Tuesday night along with her boyfriend Ricardo Thompson on Hot & Heavy, which follows the lives of three "mixed-weight" couples.

"I just want people to know that we go through stuff that a lot of people don't," said Harris, who lives in Mount Pearl with Thompson.

The show has already garnered backlash for its concept, as well as the fact that all of the couples on the show are pairings of overweight women with thinner men.

"Sooo we all are just supposed to ignore the fact that they only used couples where the woman is bigger like they aren't straight making fun of them? Hot and HEAVY? Seriously?" wrote one Twitter user.

Sooo we all are just supposed to ignore the fact that they only used couples where the woman is bigger like they aren’t straight making fun of them? Hot and HEAVY? Seriously? <br><br>This is disgraceful <a href="https://twitter.com/TLC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TLC</a>, cancel it. <a href="https://t.co/iMIfge7QQz">https://t.co/iMIfge7QQz</a> —@ValerieBlakeXO

Harris said she's trying to break down stereotypes.

"A lot of people do think that there's something wrong with society's version of attractive men being with a bigger woman, and I just kind of wanted to normalize that and show that it's not something that's like taboo or strange," she said.

"It's really normal. We have struggles like everybody else.… We're normal people, and we exist, and that's why I wanted to do this — to show people that it's OK."

Just because I'm big, doesn't mean that you can bully me and harass me. - Adrianna Harris

Some people have accused the show of fetishizing obesity, but Harris said her relationship is based solely on romance.

"The idea of being fetishized because of my weight has always been something that [I haven't been] into. So for Ricardo, every person that he's been with before me was smaller than me. So it really doesn't have anything to do with my size," she said.

"God forbid I actually have a good personality, and that's why he fell for me."

Shining a light on harassment

Harris said she's often harassed for her weight in public — one instance of which was captured by the crew of the show during the filming of a scene.

"I was just walking in Bannerman Park with Ricardo, having a normal date, and I ended up being verbally harassed by somebody on the street," she said.

"They do that because they just see my size and they think it's funny, and of course they saw a camera, so I guess they just wanted to say something and get attention at my expense."

She said the scene helps to illustrate an important point.

"I just want to show people that just because I'm big, [it] doesn't mean that you can bully me and harass me, and just think of me as not a human being."

Harris said the show doesn't glamorize obesity.

"It makes no sense to me because we're not on the show being like, 'Hey, you should be fat because it's glamorous.' We're literally showing you the struggles that we go through," she said.

Hopes for second season

Harris said she hopes the show is renewed for Season 2.

"It's not out of the cards or anything."

