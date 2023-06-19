Submarine bound for Titanic goes missing

A small submarine bringing tourists to the Titanic has gone missing 370 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland while diving to the legendary wreckage.

The company behind the mission — OceanGate Expedition — says it is "exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely."

There is no word on how many people are on board the submersible, but it has a limit of five people.

"Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families," a statement from OceanGate reads.

The submersible was reported missing after it was overdue by a couple of hours on Sunday evening, according to Chief Mi'sel Joe — head of the Mi'kmaq band, which owns the ship from which it had launched.

Joe said he's getting constant updates on the situation. He said another submersible is being flown in from the United States to join the search.

The Canadian Coast Guard told CBC News on Monday morning the search falls under the jurisdiction of the Boston Coast Guard. The American group confirmed a search is underway but provided no other details.

Submersible tours are offered by OceanGate Expeditions, a U.S.-based company with operations in Newfoundland. The tours cost about $250,000.

Those tours are a series of five eight-day missions to the Titanic with the money raised by tourists going towards Titanic research. Posts on social media show the ship launched from the St. John's area last week.

The company's CEO, Stockton Rush, could not be reached for comment Monday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador