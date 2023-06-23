Canadian vessels returning to port after Titan search comes to tragic close

The Polar Prince, captured here towing out the Titan submersible in St. John's Harbour, in what may be one of the last photos of the vessel before this week's tragic, final descent. (Kenneth Sharpe/CBC)

All Canadian rescue vessels involved in the search for the lost submersible Titan are now returning to base, after coming to the conclusion on Thursday that the sub and its five crew were lost.

It's now time for those four Canadian ships to "regenerate search and rescue capability and prepare for future search and rescue events," reads a statement from the Joint Rescue Command Centre (JRCC).

The Polar Prince — a Newfoundland vessel tasked with towing the Titan submersible out to sea last weekend — is also coming home, after a harrowing week searching around the Titanic wreckage site.

It had also been carrying family members of some of the five missing crew.

The vessel is majority owned by Miawpukek Horizon, a company founded by the Miawpukek First Nation.

"It's going to be rough on the [Polar Prince crew]," said Miawpukek Chief Mi'sel Joe Friday. "They're looking after the ship, they're looking after themselves and they're looking after the family that's on board. My heart goes out to them. To all of them. It's a loss of life, and it's never easy on family."

Miawpukek First Nation Chief Mi'sel Joe says he wanted to be close to the search. Here he speaks to reporters at a news conference on Wednesday at the waterfront in St. John's. (CBC)

The U.S. coast guard believes the debris field for the Titan was found within 200 metres of the Titanic. It believes the submersible imploded under the pressure of the water on its way down, killing the five men instantly.

"The extent of Canadian assistance with recovery and salvage is currently being discussed," reads the JRCC statement.

Pain is personal for Mi'kmaq chief

Joe understands the pain more than most. He lost his eight-year-old son in a drowning incident 53 years ago. Joe traveled to St. John's this week to be close to the search, and couldn't help but feel the pain of his own loss decades ago.

"I had a feeling of sadness. Heart-wrenching sadness for the family that was out there, and the family that was waiting for them to come home," he said. "I know how that feels."

Joe was supposed to be on the Titan for a previous expedition, but had to cancel due to COVID-19. He told CBC News he wasn't sure if he'd have been able to withstand eight hours crammed inside the small seven-metre submersible, where crew members couldn't even stand up.

"Now at this stage, I'm thanking my lucky stars that I didn't do it," he said.

