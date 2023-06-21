Canadian aircraft detects undersea sounds during search for missing submersible

Latest updates:

U.S. coast guard says Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises in search area.

U.S. coast guard says extensive searches have turned up nothing.

Search continuing with OceanGate Expeditions leading underwater efforts.

More equipment lands in St. John's to aid in search.

Search teams detected underwater sounds while scanning the North Atlantic for a tourist submersible that vanished with five people aboard during a deep-sea voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic, the U.S. coast guard said early on Wednesday.

The detection of the sounds by Canadian aircraft was reported by the coast guard as the clock ticked down to the last 24 hours of the craft's presumed oxygen supply.

Robotic undersea search operations were diverted to the area but there was still no tangible sign of the missing vessel, the coast guard said on Twitter.

"The ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue," the coast guard said, adding, that the P-3 data was shared with U.S. Navy experts for "further analysis which will be considered in future search plans."

Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue. 1/2 —@USCGNortheast

OceanGate Expeditions — the company behind the missing submersible — has been leading the efforts under the water, where it has conducted numerous successful missions in the past. That's happening as the company's CEO, Stockton Rush, is one of five people missing in the ocean.

Canada's P-3 aircraft ended up detecting underwater noises in the search area on Tuesday, after which "ROV (remotely operated vehicle) operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises," according to the coast guard tweets.

The coast guard did not detail the nature or extent of the sounds.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador