Ship returns to St. John's with pieces of Titan wreckage on board

The Horizon Arctic came in through the narrow entrance of St. John's Harbour on Wednesday morning, carrying the shattered pieces of the Titan submersible.

The vessel captured the world's attention last week, amid a dramatic search for the five missing passengers on board. It ended with the discovery of debris on the ocean floor, about 200 metres away from the hull of the Titanic.

All five people are considered lost at sea.

Several agencies are now investigating Titan's final dive and what the U.S. Coast Guard referred to as a "catastrophic implosion." Marine investigation experts tell CBC News the debris on board the Horizon Arctic will play a key role in those investigations.

More to come.