Waste disposal changes lead to big dumping fees, and big concerns, for contractors

A doubling of tipping fees for garbage coming in western Newfoundland next week, is prompting changes among affected industries and municipalities and concerns about the future of waste management.

On July 16 the price to dump garbage at the Wild Cove and St. George's facilities — the region's two largest landfills, which are turning into waste transfer stations — will rise from $75 a tonne to $164. That price jump affects anyone getting rid of their trash, be it a homeowner with a broken dishwasher or a contractor offloading old concrete.

"It's going to add additional cost to any project that we do," said Sandy Murphy, the senior project manager for Brook Construction, based in Corner Brook.

One of Brook Construction's busy sites, building a new bridge on Main St. in Corner Brook. A double of tipping fees will significantly increase costs at such a site, says the firm's senior project manager. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

"There's always waste, no matter what, even in new development. If that ends up going to landfill, then it's going to have to be paid for, and that cost will always be passed on to the end user."

Brook Construction deals with large commercial projects, from hospitals to schools to bridges, and Murphy said it's not unheard of to spend $100,000 on waste disposal fees, even after diverting as much recyclable material as possible.

As many of Brook's major projects are government tenders, Murphy expects the taxpayers will ultimately be on the hook as the cost for those projects climbs.

Sandy Murphy of Brook Construction says his company can spend upwards of $100,000 for dumping fees on major projects. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

"At the end of the day, it is our taxpayers' money that they're spending, and the cost of these projects are continually climbing because of it," said Murphy, who is also a vice-chair of the province's construction association.

He also worried the increasing cost to that government work may slow the sector down overall.

Several other contractors CBC spoke to agreed with Murphy, saying the only way to cope with those soaring costs will be to pass it on to clients, even for as small a job as renovating a bathroom.

Longer distance to landfill

The July 16 bump is just the latest in years of increasing tipping fees. In 2014, rates for commercial users at Wild Cove and St. George's tripled to almost $49 a tonne. In 2015, both commercial and residential users began paying $59.

Western Regional Waste Management told CBC in an email the latest increase is due to the overhaul of how waste will be disposed of across Western Newfoundland, beginning July 16 when waste and recyclables from Corner Brook and several other areas will be hauled to central Newfoundland's landfill site in Norris Arm.

By October, all garbage from the western side of the province — excluding a portion of the Northern Peninsula and Ramea — will be trucked to Norris Arm, and landfills across the west coast closed for good, replaced by new waste transfer stations.

"The Western Regional Service Board is looking into every possible way to keep the cost manageable for its residents, while still complying with the Provincial Solid Waste Management strategy," it said in the email.

Sandy Murphy worries that a rising cost to government tenders means fewer tenders will be released overall, leading to an industry slowdown on the west coast. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

But Murphy wonders whether the strategy itself needs to be scrutinized, given the increase in costs.

"People often talk about carbon footprint — what are we doing to the environment with so much trucking? You're putting more trucks on the road, polluting the air, trying to get this garbage to special facilities to deal with it."

Illegal dumping

Some people bypass landfills and waste transfer sites altogether, instead dumping garbage illegally.

Concrete and other construction materials illegally dumped along Lady Slipper Road, a woods road and popular place to ATV, near Corner Brook. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Illegal dumping is already rampant on the province's west coast. Within a kilometre of the Wild Cove landfill outside Corner Brook, there are a half dozen appliances scattered by the side of a woods road. On Lady Slipper Road, a woods road and popular ATVing area east of the city, garbage bags and building materials like concrete litter an area all within earshot of the TCH.

In June, two mountain bikers in Massey Drive cleaned up a section of trail themselves, spending about $20 to dispose of two pickup trucks' worth of garbage.

This fridge was dumped on the side of a road less than a kilometre from the Wild Cove landfill site. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Western Regional Waste Management has told CBC while it expects illegal dumping to increase, it currently has no plans to carry out any increased surveillance or tackle enforcement efforts.

Waste management officials and the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, Andrew Parsons, will officially launch the area's new waste program on Tuesday at the Wild Cove Transfer Station.

'A silver lining'

The City of Corner Brook expects to spend more than $250,000 in 2018 due to the tipping fee increase, but it's not all doom and gloom around city hall as the increase looms.

The new recycling project comes with complications, but it also brings new opportunities, said Annette George, the city's manager of community services.

Annette George hopes if the pilot project goes well, the city may be able to one day recycle people's old glass jars rather than send them to landfill. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

George is spearheading a pilot project for the city, taking waste glass from a contractor and crushing it to mix with concrete. Glass will not be recycled under the new regulations. Glass is already mixed into concrete elsewhere in the construction industry, she said, and she's hoping it might work in the Newfoundland climate.

"We're just trying to find a little niche there, and find a way to treat this waste and turn one man's waste into another man's treasure."

Cape St George instituted its own mandatory compost program on July 1 of this year. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

The province's Multi-Materials Stewardship Board is covering $12,000 of the $19,000 project, with the rest coming from the city, which has hired a civil engineering student to help with the work. Glass will begin to be crushed later this summer and samples sent away for testing, as well as some the mix poured to see how it handles overwintering in Corner Brook.

Estimating residents of the city trash about 33 tonnes of glass a year, George hopes with success, her project could one day divert that entire resource away from the landfill.

"There's a bit of a silver lining to the high costs we're going to be experiencing here," she said. "It really spurs municipalities to look at, OK what are some alternatives we can try here. It almost creates a business case to try alternatives."

You have to look at the opportunities that can be found in these issues. - Annette George

Corner Brook isn't the only municipality trying to innovate. Cape St George, a small community on the Port au Port Peninsula, instituted its own mandatory compost program on July 1, to divert organic waste away from what that town is sending to landfill. Organic waste comprises about a third of waste sent to landfill in the province.

