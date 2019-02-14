Here's what some seniors, and long-time lovers, make of Tinder this V-Day

Theresa and Jim Woolfrey disagreed on who to swipe right on when flipping through Tinder. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Dating in the modern era isn't quite the same as it was back in the 1940s.

Jim and Theresa Woolfrey, both 82, met while working at a family store in Lewisporte, N.L., and agree it was more or less love at first sight.

"This is it, b'y," Jim remembers thinking of the first time he saw Theresa. "I just knew."

"I guess I was the same," agrees Theresa. "The second I was there, we met. And that was it."

I thought she was lovely. And I still do. - John Legge

They were both 19, and went to community bingo on their first date. Two years later, they were married.

And they've stayed married for 65 years.

"It's not easy," Theresa said. "Patience is the answer."

Neither of them had heard of popular dating app Tinder, where people can go and swipe right, for yes, or left, for no, on people's profiles with their smartphones.

If you like someone on Tinder, you swipe right. If not, you swipe left. And if you both swipe right, then you can chat. (Sarah Smellie/CBC)

If you match, you can start a conversation. But Theresa isn't totally sold on this modern take on romance.

"Online is a lot now, isn't it?" she told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"I have my doubts on that one, sometimes. You never know who you're meeting."

Lucky 'like us'

Tinder isn't something Myrtle and John Legge are interested in either, after giving it a swipe.

Myrtle, 90, and John, 91, met when they were set up on a blind date by a friend.

It's strange, isn't it? - Bridget Richards

"She worked in Gander hospital and a friend of hers had a boyfriend and of course he introduced me to her, and from that, we went on," John said.

"I thought she was lovely. And I still do."

On March 4, they'll celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary — another triumph, perhaps, for love at first sight.

John and Myrtle Legge will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on March 4, 2019. (Katie Breen/CBC)

John says he's sure there's room for love at first sight on Tinder, but added "I don't think I'd be interested in that.

"Love at first sight doesn't always turn out to be the final thing, does it?" he said, but agrees some, "like us," are lucky.

'It'd be a hard job'

Bridget Richards, 83, met her late husband Charl, also known as Bud, while they were walking around Bannerman Park in St. John's.

"What year was it? Oh God, I think it was around '47, I think," she said.

"He was a good looking man. I don't know what he thought of me but he was good looking."

Bridget Richards had no problem deciding whether to swipe right or left. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Charl must have thought good things, since the two were married for 53 years, until his death.

Tinder is mystifying for Bridget.

"So if you like him, you just text him, or whatever they calls it?" she said.

"It's strange, isn't it?"

And if you do match, then you're met with a new problem: what to say.

"Are you working?" is Bridget's recommended opening line.

"I don't know, it'd be a hard job. You'd have to talk to someone. I mean, you could make a date, I guess, but you've got to talk to somebody before you can figure it out."