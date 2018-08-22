Paralyzed vocal cords sidelines Broadway musician's career — for now

When your career relies on your singing voice, having paralyzed vocal cords can derail all your plans.

That's the new reality facing Tina Maddigan-Mayer, from St. John's, who is probably best known from her lead role in Broadway's Mamma Mia.

"I'm not going to keep saying, 'Why God, why did you choose me?'" says Maddigan-Mayer.

As a singer, I knew there was something — something wasn't right. - Tina Maddigan-Mayer

"But it's just something for singers and people in general to sort of be aware of. Because even talking is difficult."

It all started this spring, when she was back home to do a Mamma Mia show at a benefit concert for Theatre St. John's.

Maddigan-Mayer was having severe pain in her shoulder, something she at first credited to the boxing workouts she had been doing.

Maddigan-Mayer says she'll give her vocal cords six months or a year to heal, before considering surgery to repair damage. (Submitted by Tina Maddigan-Mayer)

But when she got back to Kansas City, where she now lives, and visited her doctor about the pain, she learned it was something more serious.

"It was two bulging discs, but there was a herniated disc that was pressing up against my spinal cord, which was causing me spasms to go down my arm," Maddigan-Mayer told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

'There's always a risk'

At first they tried steroid injections, hoping the swelling would go down and ease the pressure, but it wasn't enough. She had to undergo surgery on her neck to replace the disc.

"They thought they might be able to go through the back of the neck to reach the spine and replace the disc, but they said it was damaged so much they just thought nicking the spinal cord would make you paralyzed," she said.

"But going through the front, there's always a risk of damaging the vocal cords."

Maddigan-Mayer says she's had to turn down auditions for productions like Come From Away and Dear Evan Hansen due to her condition. (Tina Maddigan-Mayer/Facebook)

She woke up with hoarseness in her voice which, for a couple of weeks, doctors attributed to the healing process.

"But as a singer, I knew there was something — something wasn't right and it was getting worse," Maddigan-Mayer said.

One side of her vocal cords works fine, but the right side is paralyzed.

"All I can be is patient and just know it's not a death sentence. It feels like it is sometimes, but sometimes God closes a door to open a window, and maybe I'm just supposed to slow down for a little bit," said an emotional Maddigan-Mayer.

"I'm really glad I got to do Mamma Mia last summer, I'll tell you that for sure."

Maddigan-Mayer, third from the left, says sometimes she can hit a note, but mostly, her voice isn't what it used to be. (Submitted by Tina Maddigan-Mayer)

While the best thing she can do now is rest and recuperate, Maddigan-Mayer said she unfortunately had to cancel a four-month contract to be the lead in Mamma Mia in Kansas City.

"If I can't lead a cast 100 per cent, then the opportunity should be someone else's. They were pretty amazing and said, 'You need to take care of your health first,'" she said.

It sucks, don't get me wrong. It's terrible. But I'm still here. - Tina Maddigan-Mayer

She's had to turn down other opportunities, too. She was asked to audition for Come From Away's Toronto dates, as well as an audition for Dear Evan Hansen.

"That's when I realized I need to let people know I'm not turning down these opportunities because I don't love the shows or I don't want to perform; it's because right now I just can't," she said.

"There'll always be another show, but if I don't play my cards right with an injury like this, there won't be another show. But I'm not a patient woman."

'It's terrible, but I'm still here'

Maddigan-Mayer said her neurologist, in his 38 years performing surgeries, had never had this happen to a patient.

They'll wait six months to a year to see how the healing progresses, and Maddigan-Mayer said she will continue seeing a vocal specialist, before looking at any other surgeries to repair damage.

Maddigan-Mayer shares a smile with Oscar-winning and otherwise legendary actor Meryl Streep, who starred in the movie version of Mamma Mia. (Tina Maddigan-Mayer/Facebook)

In the meantime, she's coming up with ways to give her vocal cords a break — like clapping three times to get the attention of one of her children, and twice for the other child.

"And when I just keep clapping my husband comes and he's like, 'When is your voice coming back?'" she said.

"If you can't laugh about it and take advantage of the situation in order to try to let people know that this could be a damaging side effect, then what do you do? Sit in your bed and be sorry for yourself? It's just not me. It sucks, don't get me wrong. It's terrible. But I'm still here."

With files from the St. John's Morning Show