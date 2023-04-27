The 'Tin Man shop' turns 40, and the party's in the window

In the shop windows of downtown St. John's, you'll see many nifty things to buy. But what you see in, perhaps, the niftiest window of all isn't for sale.

At Jenkins & Puddicombe Sheet Metal Ltd., a dozen tiny tin man figurines are having a kitchen party in the window, in celebration of the shop's 40th anniversary.

The longtime family business was started in 1983 by Arthur Jenkins and Robert Puddicombe, who is still the owner today.

Puddicombe says he learned all about tinsmithing from his late partner.

"I guess that's where I took my interest in the sheet metal trade was from him," said Puddicombe. "That and the fact that I was dating his daughter."

Soon, Puddicombe's brother Bert was dating Jenkins' other daughter Jan. Forty years later, the brothers and sisters are all still working at the business. And almost since day one, the Tin Man has been part of the business too.

Watch the video below to see the 40th anniversary window display up close (like, really close), and hear more about a business that's more like a family: How much is that Tin Man in the window? Duration 3:13 It's a family business and sheet metal shop with 40 years of history. But Jenkins and Puddicombe Sheet Metal Ltd. is best known for it's whimsical window displays, starring the Tin Man himself.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador