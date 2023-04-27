The 'Tin Man shop' turns 40, and the party's in the window
Lovingly crafted window displays are part of the long history of this family business
In the shop windows of downtown St. John's, you'll see many nifty things to buy. But what you see in, perhaps, the niftiest window of all isn't for sale.
At Jenkins & Puddicombe Sheet Metal Ltd., a dozen tiny tin man figurines are having a kitchen party in the window, in celebration of the shop's 40th anniversary.
The longtime family business was started in 1983 by Arthur Jenkins and Robert Puddicombe, who is still the owner today.
Puddicombe says he learned all about tinsmithing from his late partner.
"I guess that's where I took my interest in the sheet metal trade was from him," said Puddicombe. "That and the fact that I was dating his daughter."
Soon, Puddicombe's brother Bert was dating Jenkins' other daughter Jan. Forty years later, the brothers and sisters are all still working at the business. And almost since day one, the Tin Man has been part of the business too.