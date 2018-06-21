'Time for action' on homelessness in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, says councillor

More provincial support, including daytime programming, is needed for the emergency homeless shelter in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, one town councillor says.

Jackie Compton-Hobbs, who is also chair of the Housing and Homelessness Coalition, says homelessness and transience are urgent issues in the community and wants to see the shelter, which houses eight people, remain open through the day rather than closing at 8 a.m.

"They have nowhere to go, after eight in the morning they have to go out and fend for themselves, they have to look for food and shelter throughout the day … day programming would benefit this group of people," said Compton-Hobbs.

One of the many encampments littered with trash off a trail in the middle of Happy Valley-Goose Bay (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Many people who leave the shelter head to make-shift camps in the woods, often with very poor conditions, she said.

"There's people out there laying on the ground, there's garbage everywhere, there's feces and urine everywhere. It's very, very concerning."

The door locks at 11 p.m. but staff inside are able to process late night arrivals (Katie Breen/CBC)

This shows a clear need for more resources at the shelter, Compton-Hobbs said, and the town wants to see want an extension for current funding, plus additional funding for day programming.

In a statement to CBC News, Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation (NLHC) said it looks forward to discussing future arrangements for the shelter, but "has not received a proposal or formal request for operating or programming funding for 2019 and beyond."

Vacant housing

Newfoundland and Labrador Housing and Melville Native Housing units that are sitting vacant in need of renovation could be another possible housing solution, Compton-Hobbs said, and the city has asked about getting the work done on the units.

"They're just sitting there when we've got people walking around that could avail of these units," she said.

"We need to step up and do some of this work, that would eliminate some of the problems as well."

Compton-Hobbs says housing, like this room in the emergency shelter, is important for those in need. (Katie Breen/CBC)

According to the NLHC, there are currently four vacant units in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. One is currently being repaired and should be ready in two to three weeks, with a contractor set to begin work on the other three.

Improvements for councilling

The Happy Valley-Goose Bay councillor also has questions about wait times for counselling.

We have to start with housing first. - Jackie Compton-Hobbs

"Certainly, we need improvements in mental health and addictions," said Compton-Hobbs. "There's some people waiting on their waiting list to see their mental health and addictions councillor for 300 days."

But safe housing should be the first concern, she said.

"Once they get the roof over their head, then they can start working on their other issues."

No matter what the plan is, Compton-Hobbs said something needs to be done.

"It's frustrating because we've been talking about it for a long time and it's time for some action."

She said she has already met with MHA Perry Trimper and has requested a meeting with the premier to further discuss the issue.

