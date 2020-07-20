Ultra-marathoner calls off East Coast Trail run with stitches, sunburns and stories

It wasn't the ending he wanted, but Tim McDonough has 210 kilometres, a few stitches and some good stories under his belt from a monster marathon attempt this weekend.

The New Brunswick athlete made an attempt to run the entire East Coast Trail — 330 kilometres from Topsail Beach to Cappahayden — this weekend, in one shot.

The run came to an end Sunday in Bauline East, about two-thirds of the way to the finish line.

"He's asleep upstairs," his partner, Heather Chambers, chuckled on Monday morning while speaking to The St. John's Morning Show. "He's home."

McDonough has been living in Newfoundland for the past two years, and wanted to cross off the massive accomplishment before moving back to the mainland after this summer.

Unfortunately, after a combination of unfortunate events, he came up short.

Chambers, who worked as his pit crew during the run, said McDonough ran into misfortune between Petty Harbour and Bay Bulls.

More than 100 kilometres into the trail and suffering through blistering heat on the weekend, things began to unravel.

"He was out there in the heat of the day, and got sunburned. I think he got behind on his nutrition and he never really came around after that," Chambers said.

Tim McDonough made it about 210 kilometres into his run before calling it off in Bauline East. (Facebook/Tim McDonough)

He also required a few stitches after running his head into a tree, Chambers said. She was driving along the highway as he ran the trail, ready to assist if anything went wrong. Chambers sutured him up and he went on his way again.

Things didn't go smoothly on her end either, as their car sprang a catastrophic oil leak in Witless Bay overnight Sunday into Monday.

"It was a little bit of a disaster there for a little while," she laughed. "These kinds of things happen when you do long runs like this."

It wasn't all bad news for McDonough, however. He had friends join him from Topsail Beach to St. John's, and they cracked an unofficial time record as they ran into the city around 1 a.m. Sunday.

This is the route Tim McDonough took before finishing off in Bauline East. (Garmin)

"He's not disappointed," Chambers said. "I'm sure this is an experience he'll be processing. I'm sure he'll have times where he feels disappointed. But right now he feels like he really gave it everything he had, he didn't hold back and he's happy with his performance."

While he'll be moving home soon, it likely won't be McDonough's last encounter with the East Coast Trail.

"I would not be surprised if we came back to Newfoundland for him to try to run this again," Chambers said.

