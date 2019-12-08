Tim Hortons franchisees make big donation during time of need

Nine Tim Hortons franchise owners in the St. John's area are feeling the holiday spirit — culminating in a $5,000 donation to the Community Food Sharing Association.

"Ever since I can remember, we've been doing the donation, and it just seems like the right thing to do," said Gary Burt, co-franchisee of Tim Hortons on Harvey Road.

"It's a time of the year when everyone is in such a need — to help, it just seems right."

Gary owns the franchise with his wife Beverly Burt. Both business owners said they see people in need year round — especially in their restaurant.

Gary Burt said seeing it every day really keeps the notion at the forefront of his mind, that people from all walks of life need at least one happy point in their day.

"We hope that that's what we're able to provide," he said.

"And us doing it on the other side, of being able to give to the Community Food Sharing [Association], allows for that to happen. So it's kind of a full circle thing, that helps everybody in our community."

Hear the personal story behind the donation by Tim Horton's franchise owners 2:24

'A great guy'

But it isn't only people who need a helping hand coming to his store, Gary Burt said.

Some just enjoy the company.

Harry Nochasak frequented the Harvey Road Tim Hortons until his death in January 2019.

Gary Burt said Nochasak had a great family that took care of him, but he used Tim Hortons for companionship.

"Harry was a great guy. Harry spent a lot of time here in our store. In the run of a day nobody wants to be stuck in their home all day long," Gary Burt said.

"He came here for some companionship. He came here for some warmth, to get a bite to eat. He was always a large personality. He came in, and he always wanted to talk to you."

Beverly Burt said Nochasak was special to her staff, her customers and even today she still expects for him to walk through the doors of her business.

"There's days when you think, 'where's Harry?' So, I guess, he made an impact on a lot of people."

