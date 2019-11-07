Inmate who escaped custody was captured by police dog — again

The RCMP say they relied on their canine unit to help track down an inmate who escaped from the West Coast Correctional Centre.

Tim Hackett escaped from the jail around 6 p.m., prompting the Mounties to issue a public advisory warning people to stay away from him as he is "dangerous."

The canine unit tracked Hackett from the jail, across a body of water, then lost the scent in the Town of Stephenville, an RCMP statement said Thursday.

"Officers continued the investigation, which led them to a residence on Poplar Drive in Stephenville," the RCMP said.

A negotiator managed to contact a woman inside the home and convinced her to surrender. She was arrested for obstruction of justice.

Alex the police dog "apprehended" Hackett inside the home, the RCMP said.

Police dog Grinch helped track down Hackett in September. (RCMP )

This arrest marks the second time Hackett has been caught by an RCMP police dog, the Mounties pointed out.

The RCMP said a 65-year-old woman was assaulted by Hackett, who tried to steal her purse on Manitoba Drive in September. He didn't get away with the bag, but he did get into her car and drive away, according to police.

That same day, police saw the vehicle — a gold-coloured, 2006 Ford Focus — on the Trans-Canada Highway. An officer tried to get the driver to stop, but instead, the driver turned on Route 210, and headed down the Burin Peninsula.

Hackett was later located hiding in the woods by police service dog Grinch and was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Hackett required treatment in hospital for minor injuries, the RCMP said.

He is back in custody and is charged with escaping lawful custody.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador