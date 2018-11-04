'It's wrong:' Former RNC officer says he was scrutinized for too long, too many times

After multiple investigations stemming from a 2012 phone call he made tipping off a fellow officer that an investigation into his conduct was underway, former RNC Tim Buckle says enough is enough.

"I have acknowledged from day one it was a mistake to call him, but there was no criminal intent," Buckle told CBC's On The Go.

"A lengthy investigation that's soliciting opinions from [multiple] different agencies to get a different result is wrong... It's wrong for [any] police officer to have to undergo that," he said, his voice cracking.

In 2012, Buckle phoned fellow officer Sean Kelly and gave him a "heads up" that he was being investigated for making sexual phone calls on a police-owned phone. Buckle was president of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Association at the time.

Sean Kelly was convicted of making indecent calls. (CBC)

"My thought was, 'What police officer would be so idiotic to use a work phone to make harassing phone calls of a sexual nature?'" Buckle said.

Buckle said he didn't make the call with the intention of affecting any police investigation, and that Kelly had already been told by an officer that calls from his phone were under the microscope.

"While I used the colloquial term, 'Heads up,' I did not in any way give him new information or any information he could have used to avoid prosecution."

After his call to Kelly, Buckle reported the matter to his supervisors.

Says RNC management 'shopping' for different opinion

Records of the call were released during Kelly's trial in 2015.

Numerous probes into Buckle's call followed. The RNC investigated, and then the province's director of public prosecutions reviewed the RNC's investigation. The Ontario Provincial Police then looked at that review.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Justice also asked Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team to conduct an investigation.

"It seems like senior RNC management kept shopping around for an opinion they wanted and weren't getting," Buckle said.

He said the ordeal leaves a particularly bad taste in his mouth after so many years with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Association, which aims to improve benefits and working conditions for police officers.

Tim Buckle says he was under investigation for far too long for his call to Sean Kelly. (CBC)

Grounds for charges but not for conviction?

The latest review of Buckle's behaviour was carried out by former Crown attorney James Maher. In his report, completed in September, he said Buckle didn't act with proper discretion and that there are grounds to charge him with obstruction of justice.

But he concluded that there is reasonable doubt Buckle intended to interfere with an investigation, making a conviction unlikely.

St. John's defence lawyer Ellen O'Gorman says it's not uncommon for a case to have grounds for charges but nor for conviction.

Police look for evidence of an offence, but not for proof beyond a reasonable doubt, she said — and that's what a conviction requires.

"Before they lay a charge, what they have to be convinced of is that there is a reasonable basis to believe that an offence has been committed," she said.

Proof beyond reasonable doubt is determined in court, and the bar for that assessment is higher, she said. In Buckle's case, O'Gorman said Maher found he met the lower bar, but not the higher one.

"We know there's an allegation, there might be some evidence there, but if that makes it all the way to a judge, is [Buckle] going to be convicted?" she said.

"At the end of the report here, Jim Maher says no."

With files from Ted Blades

