St. John's man charged with weekend stabbing at Tilton home

A St. John's man is in custody and facing charges after a weekend stabbing in Tilton, N.L.

Around 12:40 a.m. NT on Saturday, Harbour Grace and Bay Roberts RCMP officers responded to a report of a man attacked with a knife in a home in Tilton, a community northwest of Bay Roberts.

Officers went to the hospital in Carbonear, where the man was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released.

The residence was searched by the RCMP's forensic unit, and a suspect was later arrested in St. John's.

The 21-year-old man is custody, awaiting a court appearance in Harbour Grace on Tuesday, facing five charges: aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breach of probation.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador