Clutter is common, but how best to clean up?

A messy home is a common problem, and like many people, St. John's Coun. Maggie Burton says her home was in need of some tidying.

"About a year ago, there were four of us living in the house, we had a three-year-old and a six-year-old. I was working several jobs, I was running for council and my house was a disaster because I wasn't home that much to clean it up," she said.

"I needed to simplify the processes in the house and the situations evolved over time and I've been getting better and better ever since we started."

Since its release in early January, the wildly popular Netfilx series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo has encouraged people around the world to do as Burton did and declutter their homes.

Japanese organizer Kondo's method encourages people to consider each object in their home. If it brings you joy, keep it. If if doesn't, say thanks and send the item on its way.

Burton says it's helpful to have a specific place for each item in your home. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Burton said she supports the idea of getting rid of the objects that don't make you happy, but it's important not to confuse TV and social media with real life.

"For us, it was more about creating systems that allowed us to have a basically functional space to live in — because we actually live here. I feel like the idea of tidying up is often to create an Instagram-perfect space that looks like nobody lives in the house," she said.

"But for me it was to get it to a point where things could get a little chaotic and everything wouldn't collapse and fall apart."

Burton said she's made big strides in making sure every item has a home, but there's still more decluttering work to be done.

"We're creating still some accountability in the kids and teaching them how to put their toys away, that takes a long time," she said.

"They need to have a reliable system for where to put everything."

And while it isn't always easy to clear out, Burton said it feels good to come home to a tidy house.

April Miller says Marie Kondo's Netflix show can help by giving a set process to help people declutter. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Professional organizer April Miller isn't surprised Kondo's show has been such a hit.

She said the show gives a specific process for people to follow when they're trying to declutter.

"I think the nice part about this for people who have challenges is that there's a set method, you follow it … and there is an actual protocol to follow."

Miller said it's understandable that clutter has become a widespread problem, with both parents working in many families, people living busier lives and just having way more stuff than in previous generations.

She suggests starting small, even just with one drawer of clothes, to stay motivated to pare down, as people can build their identity around what they own.

"Anybody can relate to having the treadmill or the workout clothes because they want to be fit," she said.

"So there's a bit of aspirational living that goes on."

Consider the environment

But Burton said it's also important to consider the environmental impact of decluttering, and she encourages people to try to keep as much as possible out of the landfill.

"Bring them to a thrift store or call people to come and pick them up," she said.

Burton encourages people to look at the Curb It St. John's website, where residents can search items to find out ways to discard them.

