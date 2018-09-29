Skip to Main Content
If you bought a LottoMax ticket in St. John's, you may be a millionaire
Atlantic Lottery Corp. is waiting for the winner to come forward to collect their winnings.

Ticket was for the Sept. 28 draw

CBC News ·
The ticket for Friday night's LottoMax MaxMillions draw won $1,000,000, according to a release sent Saturday by the Atlantic Lottery Corp.

The winner has yet to come forward, the release said. 

Atlantic Lottery is advising anyone who bought a Lotto Max MaxMillions ticket for Friday's draw to check their numbers.

