New
If you bought a LottoMax ticket in St. John's, you may be a millionaire
Atlantic Lottery Corp. is waiting for the winner to come forward to collect their winnings.
Ticket was for the Sept. 28 draw
There was a million-dollar LottoMax ticket recently sold in St. John's.
The ticket for Friday night's LottoMax MaxMillions draw won $1,000,000, according to a release sent Saturday by the Atlantic Lottery Corp.
The winner has yet to come forward, the release said.
Atlantic Lottery is advising anyone who bought a Lotto Max MaxMillions ticket for Friday's draw to check their numbers.