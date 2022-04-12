Tick tock! Any idea where to put this Memorial Stadium clock?
Owner of Memorial Stadium clock hopes it can be put back on public display.
Sizable souvenir snapped up at arena’s closing auction
When Memorial Stadium was open, it had a second storey seat next to the Queen.
Denise Koster said it was the clock everyone checked the time on during public skates and concerts – a significant part of life at the St. John's stadium.
She bought the four-foot-tall, light up analog timepiece at the arena's closing auction in 2001 for $45.
Now that Koster is downsizing, she's hoping it can have a place in public once again.
Check out where she would like her clock to wind up in the video above.