Tick tock! Any idea where to put this Memorial Stadium clock?

When Memorial Stadium was open, it had a second storey seat next to the Queen.

Denise Koster said it was the clock everyone checked the time on during public skates and concerts – a significant part of life at the St. John's stadium.

She bought the four-foot-tall, light up analog timepiece at the arena's closing auction in 2001 for $45.

Now that Koster is downsizing, she's hoping it can have a place in public once again.

Now that Koster is downsizing, she's hoping it can have a place in public once again.

