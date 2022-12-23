Tibb's Eve celebrations back in full as N.L. celebrates unique holiday

Musician Dave Whitty has turned Tibb's Eve music shows on George Street into a yearly tradition, and is excited to return to an in-person show this year. (Mike Wheeler)

Tibb's Eve celebrations have been somewhat muted since 2020, but holiday cheer will be flowing across downtown St. John's and other parts of Newfoundland and Labrador with a return to form on Friday night.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Dec. 23 celebrations for the last two years, highlighted by a public health emergency shutdown following the emergence of the Omicron strain of the virus in 2021.

It brought shows by artists like Dave Whitty online, but he's ready to rock the stage at The Rock House in St. John's in person this year.

"It's never the same without the fans and your crowd," Whitty told CBC News Thursday.

"It's a show where I always get the full band together. Everyone's in high spirits and everybody's having a few drinks and having a bit of fun. It's just a great kickoff to Christmas."

Whitty says the unofficial holiday is also special to him musically. He preformed his first-ever show with his band at the time, At Ships End, on Tibb's Eve in 2007 and has kept the tradition going ever since.

"Newfoundland is so special, especially here in St. John's. It's so special around the holidays. A lot of people are coming home for the holidays, people who haven't been home in a while. Everybody's getting off work, the students are out for the semester. So everybody's just in good spirits and ready to let loose for some Christmas fun."

Tibb's Eve's puzzling origins

Folklorist Philip Hiscock says Tibb's Eve has a deep history in Newfoundland, with the tradition likely tracing back to the western portion or south coast of the island.

"All the early reports of it were from ... the Burin Peninsula, west. And then a little later we started getting them from south coast families up in Stephenville and Bay of Islands," Hiscock said. "But by…the late 1990s it spread to friends in St. John's and the east coast."

Hiscock says the name of Tibb's Eve originates from an old English saying, "Not until Tibb's Eve" — which was a way to tell someone that something wasn't going to happen.

Dr. Philip Hiscock is a folklorist and retired professor with the Department of Folklore at Memorial University. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"Four hundred years ago, a parent might say to a child who is asking when something was going to happen or when they were going to get something 'Oh, you'll get that on Tibb's Eve,' and the parent would know that meant never, you're not getting it," he said.

"If the child said, for instance, 'well when is Tibb's Eve?' Than the adult might say, again equally proverbially, the traditional saying, 'it's neither before nor after the New Year.' And that settled us into kind of a Christmas, or an anti-Christmas, sort of thing."

The name also has roots in an obscure Saint Tibb, a slang term for a promiscuous cat which turned into a nasty joke about women, he added, and has also been named names like Tipp's Eve or Tipsy Eve due to Dec. 23 serving as an acceptable time to begin social drinking before the holidays.