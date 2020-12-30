Rare December thunderstorm sounds 'like an actual explosion' over St. John's area

A frame of video recorded by Jenn Walsh shows the intensity of lightning over the St. John's area early Wednesday morning. (Jenn Walsh/Twitter)

The second last day of 2020 started with a bang over the St. John's area, with a thunderstorm that woke many people up and which delivered a lightning show, to boot.

"The thunderstorm came as a little bit of a surprise to everybody," said Veronica Sullivan, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"We certainly don't see them often in December … It's very rare, but it actually did happen earlier this month as well."

The noise from the storm was loud enough to wake people up, or startle night owls.

"It sounds like an actual explosion," tweeted Sarah Boyd, who posted a video with a recording of the loud, grumbling storm.

East End - turn the volume on and it sounds like an actual explosion <a href="https://t.co/7VTVGoSC8o">pic.twitter.com/7VTVGoSC8o</a> —@sarahboyd33

Other people captured photographs and video of lightning illuminating the sky.

Sullivan said the storm came when a cold front sweeping across eastern Newfoundland met warm and moist air coming from the south.

"That just creates a lot of convective clouds and the potential for thunderstorms," she told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

A slo-mo of the lightning over YYT right now <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/q97ATLKPql">pic.twitter.com/q97ATLKPql</a> —@JonRDrummond

Part 2 of Lightning night in NL <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/Yq8IyE4LJM">pic.twitter.com/Yq8IyE4LJM</a> —@Jenn_nf

"So that's what happened last night. And it's a lot more rare in December and in the winter than in the summer, because normally you need warm air at the surface to generate these thunderstorms."

Eastern Newfoundland, along with much of the province, has had unusually warm weather lately, with a green Christmas and occasionally double digit daytime temperatures.

Fireworks may be rainy

The forecast, meanwhile, does not look so good at present for New Year's Eve, and the fireworks display that the City of St. John's intends to stage over Quidi VIdi Lake at 8 p.m. NT Thursday.

"We're looking at mostly rain that's going to start tomorrow evening and overnight, maybe a little bit after midnight," Sullivan said.

"So I don't know if that's ideal for fireworks, but tends not to be."

Sullivan added that the current forecast for New Year's Day looks calm and quiet.

The City of St. John's will move the event to Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. NT if the weather on New Year's Eve doesn't cooperate.