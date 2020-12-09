Thunderstorm rumbles through St. John's as snow causes delays in central Newfoundland

A storm system lit up the skies of the St. John's area overnight with lightning, while further west it turned into a sticky snowfall creating numerous closures Wednesday morning.

The low-pressure system moving across Newfoundland created a mix of weather, including thunderclaps and flashes of lightning rarely seen in December, as heavy rain pelted St. John's and the rest of the Avalon Peninsula in the early hours of the morning.

The showers are expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon. The Avalon Peninsula, Bonavista Peninsula and Clarenville areas remain under a wind warning, as westerlies are expected to pick up and gust to between 80 and 100 km/hr through the later morning into the afternoon.

Further west, the rain fell as snow, causing numerous school delays in central Newfoundland.

As of 6:30 a.m., about 13 centimetres had fallen in the Gander area, according to meteorologist Jody Boyd, who also said around 10 centimetres had fallen in the Grand Falls-Windsor and Lewisporte area.

The Bonavista North, Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor areas remained under a snowfall warning for Wednesday, with another two to five centimetres expected to accumulate as the storm tapers off throughout the day.

