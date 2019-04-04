Throne speech touts Atlantic Accord but offers little by way of new plans

The 48th session of the province's legislature got underway on Thursday, with the lieutenant-governor reading from a throne speech that was mostly devoid of any new details.

The speech outlines the Liberals' targets heading into a spring election, but fell short of offering insight into many new projects or promises for 2019.

It begins with the Liberal government touting its recent renewal of the Atlantic Accord, which secured $2.5 billion in federal funding for the province over the next 38 years.

"Our government has stabilized spending," read Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote. "While bringing government spending under control, we have worked closely with industry to attract investment that will advance projects in the mining and oil and gas sectors."

No section for environment

NDP Leader Alison Coffin spoke with media after the speech, and said she was concerned about a subject missing from the speech.

"They totally omitted the environment. There was no discussion of how we're going to improve our environment," she said.

The speech has several different subheadings, like Growing Employment, Leaving No Stone Unturned, and Giving Our Children a Start, but there is no section dedicated to environmental concerns.

In fact, the word "climate" doesn't appear anywhere in the 35-page speech, and there's only three brief mentions of environmental issues: how the government has cut the carbon footprint of the ferry service, how the province is a leader in environmentally conscious mining, and how there is room for growing renewable resources.

Coffin said the speech was vague and full of platitudes.

"You could tell that they're getting ready for an election and they're touting a lot of the things that they've done so far, but there are a lot of things that were really missing."

Finishing Muskrat Falls

The speech also says the Liberal government has taken steps to mitigate the impending problems associated with Muskrat Falls.

"In short, we have made excellent progress to get the Muskrat Falls project on track for a strong finish and we are making great strides to managing the costs for the benefit of the people of the province."

The speech makes reference to replacing the Waterford Hospital, and starting construction on the new health-care facilities in Corner Brook, but makes no mention of replacing Her Majesty's Penitentiary.

New justice legislation

Among the few new initiatives mentioned in the speech, government is bringing forward new legislation to allow police to disclose a person's criminal history to their domestic partner — known as Clare's Law in the United Kingdom.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety will also look into allowing people to work community service hours in exchange for paying down fines — something previously mentioned by Justice Minister Andrew Parsons on CBC Radio's On the Go in November 2017.

The speech states the Liberals intentions to develop more opportunities in sectors like oil, mining and agriculture, while saying it will comply with recommendations from things like the federal Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the provincial Premier's Task Force on Improving Educational Outcomes.

It also talks about the Liberal government's commitment to growing the province through immigration, and "engaging employers in facilitating workplace-based language training" for migrant workers.

