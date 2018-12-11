St. John's Christmas store brings holiday cheer to families in need

April and Thomas Dunster look through clothing for sale at Thrive's temporary Christmas store in St. John's. They're hoping to find some suitable gifts for their two children. (Paula Gale/CBC)

April and Thomas Dunster want to make Christmas special for their children, but that's not going to be easy.

The couple, who live in St. John's, have a boy, 9, and a girl, 12. April said their daughter has asked for a cellphone and is expecting to get the items on her wish list.

But the Dunsters are not working, and are living on social assistance.

"It's hard trying to pay all your bills and trying to get them paid on time, and then trying to get stuff for the kids for Christmas," said April.

"It's a struggle, especially when they're older and they wants more expensive stuff."

April said a temporary Christmas store run by the organization, Thrive, will help make the holidays a little easier this year for her family.

Thrive is collecting new toys and other items to be sold at its store on LeMarchant Road. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Support for people living in poverty

Thrive executive director Angela Crockwell said the charity provides assistance to more than a thousand people a year, mostly young adults and teens in St. John's.

Crockwell said many live in poverty and have mental health and addiction issues. She said there are a lot of single parents and some of the clients are homeless. Thrive helps connect them with housing, education, as well as medical and legal support.

Thrive also runs the Blue Door program,which assists people who want to leave the sex trade.

Holidays mean financial strain

Crocker said the increased financial strain of the holidays are especially hard on people who live in poverty.

She said that's why they've opened a Christmas store again this year. The store is stocked with donated, new items, that can be purchased by Thrive clients.

Bath and personal care items line a table at Thrive's Christmas store. Executive director Angela Crockwell says items sell for a minimal cost, and it's important for clients to feel that they are purchasing items to give as gifts. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Crocker said the items are priced affordably.

"It was really important to give people the opportunity to be able to buy gifts for people that they care about, but it needed to be a reasonable cost."

April said she loves browsing the toys and knick-knacks that are laid out on tables.

"You don't know what you'll find here, and, like, the prices are really, really good, especially when you're on a tight budget with two kids."

Thrive is collecting many different items to be sold at the store, including candles and Christmas decor. (Paula Gale/CBC )

Thomas said the family has a place to live right now, and Thrive is helping him with his hunt for a job.

He said he's thankful for the help at Christmas.

"It's an amazing opportunity for everybody involved.… If it wasn't for donations or the public coming through, it wouldn't be possible."

The Christmas store, in the basement of Thrive's offices on 108 LeMarchant Rd., is open to clients until Dec. 20, and donations of new items are being accepted until Dec. 14.

